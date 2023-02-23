Omagh police shooting: Town shocked by attack on John Caldwell
- Published
As the sun began to rise over the Killyclogher Road this morning, despite the heavy police presence, there was a marked silence and stillness in the area.
But just hours before on the same stretch of road, gun shots rang out through the car park of the Youth Sport centre.
PSNI Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot a number of times in front of his son after coaching a football session for a group of teenagers.
As police continued to widen the cordon in the surrounding area, more cameras and press descended on the scene.
Politicians from across the political divide also began to arrive, with most interviews featuring a similar soundbite: "We can't go back to days like this."
Just a few miles down the road in Omagh town centre, the tone of people in the streets was sombre.
Some people did not want to speak on the record or be identified, but all of them used words like "disgusted" and "disgraceful" to describe Wednesday night's shooting.
Two women I met hadn't heard the news, and the shock on their faces was palpable. One of them simply exclaimed: "Why?"
Most of those who would go on the record pointed to the past and how they thought this part of the world had left such events behind.
'It's a shocking day for Omagh'
Mary Garrity is from Trillick, a small village in County Tyrone, just 15 miles outside Omagh.
She was in Omagh town centre picking up her shopping, but says she is still shaken by last night's events.
"It's shocking, it's not what Omagh needs and it brings back hard memories for all the people of this town."
She added: "I have young boys who play soccer and Gaelic football in the area and I was actually picking my son up at the same time this happened at another club in Fermanagh.
"To think I was only miles away doing a similar thing, it's just so wholly unbelievable.
"You can feel it in the town today, it's very tangible, just very upsetting for everyone."
'I'm disgusted'
Ray and Geraldine Wilson both live in Omagh and said there could be no justification for such an attack.
"For his son to be there to witness that, I'm almost speechless," said Ray.
Geraldine found it hard to put her feelings into words.
"It's a disgrace, we've had enough tragedy in this country down the years, especially Omagh, we don't need any more," she said.
"Nobody wants this."
'I know him'
Elaine Thompson said she knows Dt Ch Insp Caldwell.
"When I heard it on the news I was in complete shock, it's very hard to take in."
She said the fact that young people witnessed the shooting made it more difficult to comprehend.
"The fact that he was off duty and doing community sports with young people as well, it's hard to believe.
"I know a young fella who was at our church, he's about 12 or 13 years old, who was there at the sports club and he was very traumatised.
"It's just awful to think it's happening again and for young people to have to experience this as well."
She added: "But they have shot fathers in front of their children before in this country, unfortunately it's not a new thing, but nobody wants to go back to that."
'Callous and cruel'
Gordon Buchanan said the entire town was in shock.
"It's one of the most callous and cruel things I've ever heard.
"To shoot a man in front of his son and other children nearby... It's just horrible."
He added: "I didn't know John Caldwell but I know who he is, clearly he's a competent police officer and to give up his time to coach young people, shows the calibre of the man.
"My heart just goes out to him and his family after such an evil act."
Omagh's town centre is full of symbols that serve a reminder of how tragedy has marked the town in the past.
From the garden to remember the victims of the Omagh bombing to the obelisk marking the spot where the bomb exploded.
This is not the first time an attack has been carried out on a PSNI officer in Omagh.
In 2011, 25-year-old police officer Ronan Kerr was murdered by a booby-trap car bomb in the town.
The attack was carried out by dissident republicans. No-one has been charged with the murder.
Last night's shooting is yet another wound to add to the scars of the town's troubled past.