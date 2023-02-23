Western Trust patients waiting up to 20 weeks for cancer checks
Some patients in the Western Health Trust are waiting up to 20 weeks after being red flagged to see a specialist consultant, figures obtained by BBC News NI show.
A red flag referral means a GP feels a patient's symptoms need further investigation as they could indicate cancer.
The figures for inpatient and day cases reflect a number of specialities, including General Surgery.
The Western Trust has apologised.
Other specialities impacted include Urology, Orthopaedics, Endoscopy and Gynaecology.
'Appalling'
A GP who works in Londonderry has described the figures as "appalling, shocking and sadly the reality for a growing number of people".
Dr Simon O'Hagan said the figures have "got out of control" and it is "soul destroying" for both patients and medical staff.
The longest hospital waiting time for people awaiting orthopaedic surgery in the Western health Trust is eight years.
The figures which relate to December last year also reveal that some have been waiting seven years for an urgent referral to an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist.
In a statement, the Western Health Trust said the longest wait for Red Flag Inpatient /Day Case for General Surgery is 19.9 weeks, with the average waiting time being 16 weeks.
Dr O'Hagan said one of his patients, who has been diagnosed with Crohn's disease, has been told by the Western Trust that specialists are still seeing patients referred in 2019.
According to Dr O'Hagan, that patient has "no option but to self-fund a private appointment for gastroenterology" which is happening in Belfast next week.
"Patients are telling us that they just can't wait on these lists any longer they say they will be dead before they'll be seen," he said.
Meanwhile, the latest quarterly waiting-list figures from the Department of Health show an increase of 1,578 since September.
That means there are now 378,411 patients waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment.
In addition 16,392 patients are waiting for their first consultant-led outpatient appointment for a day-case procedure for cataract treatment.
Patients waiting eight years
Dr Nicola Duffy, who is also GP in Derry, has said they have to wait 400 weeks and eight years is common.
Dr Duffy said those on waiting lists, through no fault of their own, turn to the emergency department (ED) because they are sick and they need to be seen.
Part of the problem, according to Dr Duffy, is that no-one is held to account over waiting lists in Northern Ireland.
Yesterday in the House of Commons the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) MP Colum Eastwood told the house that some of his constituents are waiting eight years to see a consultant.
He asked the prime minister if he agreed that the "situation can no longer stand and we need a government as soon as possible".
Last month Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said people in England should not have to wait more than a year to be seen.