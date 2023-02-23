Omagh police shooting: Who is PSNI detective John Caldwell?
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell, who was shot in Omagh in County Tyrone, is one of the best-known detectives in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
He has been the senior detective in many high-profile inquiries, including the 2011 murder of his colleague Ronan Kerr by dissident republicans.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot multiple times after coaching young people at football on Wednesday night.
He was putting balls in the back of his car and was accompanied by his son.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell, who is from County Tyrone, often fronts press conferences in the course of major inquiries.
He had received a number of threats in the past, BBC News NI understands.
He was aware his investigations relating to dissident republican attacks - such as the Ronan Kerr murder and the killing of Lyra McKee in 2019 - made him a high-profile target.
In January he spoke to reporters after the killing of Shane Whitla, a 39-year-old father of four who was shot a number of times in the town of Lurgan in County Armagh.
Three men have since been charged with murdering Mr Whitla.
He was also the initial lead detective investigating the killing of Natalie McNally in Lurgan.
Ms McNally, who was 32, was 15 weeks pregnant and was stabbed a number of times at her home on 18 December.
"What should have been a happy time in the run-up to Christmas has changed to unimaginable grief and heartache," Mr Caldwell told a press conference following her killing.
One man has been charged with the murder of Ms McNally.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell was also involved in investigating the murder of Mark Lovell, 58, who was shot a number of times at close range in his car in Newry in County Down on 1 December.
There have been several attempts to kill PSNI officers in the past few years - most recently when a patrol vehicle was targeted in a roadside bomb attack in Strabane in November.
The last officer to be killed in the line of duty was Constable Ronan Kerr on 2 April 2011.
In 2021, on the 10th anniversary of his murder in a booby-trap car bomb in County Tyrone, Det Ch Insp Caldwell issued a fresh appeal for information,
"Despicably, people living in his own community planned and plotted to kill him simply because he was a police officer bravely going out every day to protect people and make communities safer places to live and work," he said.
"No-one deserves to be murdered because of how they earn their respectable living."