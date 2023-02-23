Omagh shooting: Police launch attempted murder inquiry after officer attacked
An attempted murder investigation has been launched after an off-duty police officer was shot at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.
He was hit multiple times on the Killyclogher Road before 20:00 GMT.
The Police Federation for Northern Ireland said two gunmen were involved and he was shot while coaching young people playing football.
He remains in a critical but serious condition at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.
Children, parents and coaches were at the scene at the time of the shooting.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "appalled by the disgraceful shooting".
"There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities," he said.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he was "shocked and saddened" by the events.
"We will relentlessly pursue those responsible," he tweeted.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a call about the shooting at Youth Sport Omagh at 20:00 GMT and sent a crew.
'Chilling attack'
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said it was an "outrageous and shameful attack".
Democratic Unionist leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the "cowards responsible for this".
"I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer," she said.
Scene of shooting at Youthsport in Omagh tonight via @we_are_tyrone pic.twitter.com/Qyw59WzwGP— Alan RodgersUH (@AlanJRodgers) February 22, 2023
Former justice minister and Alliance leader Naomi Long said her thoughts were with those affected by this "evil act of cowardice".
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, MP, said it was a "chilling attack on an individual serving his community".
Ulster Unionist assembly member Tom Elliott said it was a "despicable and cowardly action".
The Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, said that "those responsible for such horror must be brought to justice".
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Vardakar said he condemned the "grotesque act of attempted murder".
The Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, said he was "shocked and appalled".
This is probably the most serious attack on a police officer since the murder of Ronan Kerr in 2011.
That attack, like this latest one, took place in Omagh.
The officer targeted is a detective of quite senior rank.
He has a public profile, having carried out media duties as the lead officer on several high-profile cases.
These cover both dissident republican violence and crime gang murders.
The police have said nothing officially about a potential motive for the shooting.
But among fellow officers, suspicion in the first instance has fallen on dissident groups.
Despite a relative lull in activity in recent years, the New IRA in particular has continued to target police officers.
The Police Federation for Northern Ireland condemned what it called an "appalling and barbaric act of violence on an off-duty officer".
"Our thoughts are with our colleague and his family. These gunmen offer nothing to society. Anyone with information should come forward."
An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said it had intensified patrolling in border counties.
The last gun attack on a PSNI officer was in January 2017. The PSNI officer was hit by an automatic gunfire at a petrol station in north Belfast.
The officer was hit at least twice in his right arm, and it is thought a bulletproof vest may have saved his life.