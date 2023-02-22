Omagh: Off-duty police officer shot
- Published
An off-duty police officer has been shot in Omagh, County Tyrone.
There are unconfirmed reports that he was hit multiple times at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 20:00 GMT following reports of an incident and a crew was dispatched.
One person was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Londonderry. His condition is unknown.
Ulster Unionist assembly member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Tom Elliott said the shooting had taken place "in front of young people at football coaching session".
He said it was a "despicable and cowardly action".
Democratic Unionist leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the "cowards responsible for this".
Former justice minister and Alliance leader Naomi Long said her thoughts were with those affected by this "evil act of cowardice".
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, MP, said it was a "chilling attack on an individual serving his community".