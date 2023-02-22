Baby murder accused 'decided to kill', court told
A woman "decided to kill" her children hours before she stabbed them, a jury in a murder trial has been told.
The accused is charged with murdering her eight-week old son and attempting to murder her daughter, aged two.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, took the stand for a third day to give evidence at her trial.
She accepts she stabbed her children in July 2021 but has denied the charges.
A prosecution barrister asked the accused about diary entries she wrote on the afternoon of 27 July, 2021, before the knife attack.
In one diary entry, she wrote: "I choose to take our lives for everything you did to us" which, she said, was in reference to her partner.
She was then asked by the prosecution: "When did you decide you were going to kill your children?" and after she began crying she said: "The afternoon it happened... it was in my mind".
'I loved him until that day'
A prosecution barrister asked her why she stabbed her children and the accused repeated claims that she had already made and told the court and jury that in her mind "this was the only solution".
The barrister also questioned the woman about "inconsistencies" in the diary entries regarding her partner.
The barrister added that while she seemed to blame her partner for her actions that day, and has since accused him of physically and sexually assaulting her during the relationship, she also wrote in the dairy that she loved him and would love him beyond the grave.
When asked about this, the woman responded: "I loved him until that day, the day of the incident". She said she had strived to keep the family together as she wanted her children to grow up with both their mother and their father.
The trial continues.