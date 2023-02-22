Portrush holiday home scam operator given suspended sentence
A woman accused of conning 29 people in a north coast holiday home scam has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Casey Cooper, 24, of Montrose Street in Belfast, faced 29 charges of fraud by false representation between 6 May and 19 June 2022.
Victims paid a deposit for a fake rental in Portrush after responding to an advertisement on social media.
Police said they were able to link Cooper to it through email and PayPal accounts, as well as IP addresses.
Belfast Magistrates' Court heard that when she was arrested she admitted that she had created a fake profile, interacted with victims and obtained a number of £100 deposits.
She added that she was very ashamed and embarrassed and extremely regretful of her behaviour.
The judge sentenced Cooper to four months in prison, suspended for three years in respect of each of the charges.
She was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation to each of the victims.