Antrim: Man, 58, arrested over murder of Liam Christie
- Published
A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim in October 2022.
He is also suspected of possessing guns with intent to endanger life.
The father-of-three, 44, was shot eight times at close range while he slept in his home in Craighill in the Ballycraigy estate.
Two men have previously been charged in connection with the murder which police described as a "brutal execution".
On Wednesday, Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson said the investigation continued and made an appeal for information.
"I'm particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate or surrounding areas between 07:00 on Wednesday 19 October and 12:00 the following day."