Pat Ward murder: Jury considers verdict on Karen McDonald
- Published
A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a woman accused of killing a man in Clogher, County Tyrone.
Karen McDonald, 37, who lived at McCrea Park in Clogher, denies murdering Pat Ward four years ago.
Mr Ward, 30, originally from Sligo in the Republic of Ireland, was found in an alleyway on 9 February 2019.
He had been beaten, kicked and stabbed after spending the night drinking in Ms McDonald's home.
She has also pleaded not guilty to alternative charges of manslaughter and assisting an offender.
Her former partner Niall Cox, 27, has admitted the murder and will be sentenced at a later date.
Three weapons
During the trial at Dungannon Crown Court a prosecution lawyer claimed there was "compelling circumstantial evidence" that Ms McDonald was involved in the attack on Mr Ward.
They pointed to her presence inside the house at the time and her proximity to the events.
Three weapons had been used during the attack - a bar bell, a wooden shaft and a machete.
The jury was shown CCTV footage of Mr Ward being dragged by Cox from the house to the alleyway.
Ms McDonald was seen carrying Mr Ward's legs for a few seconds.
The prosecution lawyer said that demonstrated her assisting and encouraging Cox in carrying out the attack.
They also claimed she was involved in attempting to clean the house afterwards.
Ms McDonald had also admitted that she had lied to Mr Ward's wife Ellen, who had called to the house looking for her husband.
She also lied to police during interviews after her arrest.
'Only one victim'
A defence lawyer rejected the prosecution arguments and claimed there was a "black hole of nothing" when it came to evidence.
He said prosecutors admitted they could not say exactly what happened in the house except that three people were inside.
Ms McDonald denied assaulting Mr Ward and said she had been trying to help him get home when she lifted his legs.
The lawyer said the forensic evidence pointed to Cox as the only person involved in the attack.
He argued that Mr Ward was still alive when he was dragged from the house and there was a reasonable possibility he was stabbed by Cox in the alleyway.
Ms McDonald gave evidence during the trial in which she described being in a violent, abusive, coercive and controlling relationship with Cox.
She said she was "petrified" and was afraid that he would kill her.
The defence lawyer argued that although she was a victim of Cox "there is only one victim in this trial - Pat Ward".
"The man and the only person responsible for murdering him is Niall Cox," he said.
The judge told the jury that duress could not be used as a defence to murder but it could be a defence to manslaughter and assisting an offender.
He told the jury that Ms McDonald had not told the full story.
The judge said the jurors would have to decide if she was in fear of Cox or attempting to conceal her participation in the murder.
Even if she had lied that did not necessarily mean she was guilty of murder, said the judge.
After two and a half weeks of evidence the jury is considering its verdict.