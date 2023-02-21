South West Acute Hospital: Hundreds protest at cuts rally
- Published
Several hundred people have attended a rally outside Enniskillen Town Hall to protest at cuts to services at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).
Emergency general surgery was temporarily suspended at the hospital last November.
The rally came ahead of a special council meeting. Campaigners say SWAH is a unique case due to its location.
It launched a public consultation on the plan last month.
The campaign group Save our Acute Services addressed councillors at the meeting.
Chairman of the group Reggie Ferguson said he was there to save the "magnificent" SWAH and that he was "fed up listening to this doom and gloom about how difficult it is to work there at the moment".
He added he wanted staff "to feel proud" to work in the SWAH.
Fr Brian D'Arcy attended the protest, telling those gathered that they need to "fight together" for our children's "futures".
Fr D'Arcy asked the onlookers: "Who's going to come to Fermanagh on holidays if there's no hospital?" He also questioned if businesses would set up in the area if there was "no hospital?"
The Fermanagh and Omagh District Council meeting heard arguments as to why there was a need for emergency general surgery to continue.
The campaign group told the council that they believe emergency surgery can be saved at SWAH.
The special council meeting was also told that more than 83,000 people are located more than one hour from their nearest type 1 emergency department.
Emergency general surgery relates to the treatment of patients with conditions such as acute abdominal pain, infections, bleeding and trauma.
It includes operations such as removing a patient's gall bladder, appendix or part of the bowel.