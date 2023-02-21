Belfast court: Baby murder accused denies 'malice' against partner
A woman charged with murdering her baby and attempting to murder her toddler, has denied she stabbed them "out of spite and malice" against her partner.
The woman took the stand for a second day to give evidence at her trial.
She accepts she stabbed her children in 2021 but denies the charges. She cannot be named to protect the identity of her surviving child.
A prosecution barrister put to her that she had told a psychiatrist: "He destroyed my life so I destroyed his".
She initially said she couldn't remember, but then agreed that she had told a psychiatrist that.
The barrister continued: "I put it to you that you killed your child and tried to kill the other out of spite and malice to your partner."
She replied: "It wasn't hate against him, because these children are my life."
While giving earlier evidence, the woman told the court that her eight-week-old son "started crying" after she stabbed him.
She said she wasn't sure if he was alive or dead but "pressed him gently" on his chest to "help him breathe".
'I wanted to keep her awake for longer'
The woman said her daughter did not see what she had done to her baby brother and was watching cartoons on YouTube.
She told the court she then stabbed her daughter.
She said: "I held her in my arms and apologised to her. I'm sorry for what I did.
"I wanted to keep her awake for longer so she didn't die as well."
The woman told the court she then injured herself with the same knife.
"I wanted to die together with them," she said.
But she said she stopped hurting herself after hearing her daughter call: "Mummy."
When asked why she did what she did, the woman said: "I didn't find any other way to escape him and take my children away from him.
"I asked for help and nobody helped me. In my mind this was the only solution.
"I always forgave him for everything he did to me. I was fighting for [my daughter] and the baby to be a family.
"All my life I regret the situation where I ended up hurting my own children."
The woman told the court that during a holiday to visit her aunt, her partner "sexually abused" her while she was in bed with her daughter.
She said that after that incident, she became pregnant with her son.
'Fear of partner'
Under cross-examination, the woman accepted that she came back to Northern Ireland with her partner willingly.
She said she had told her aunt what happened but could not remember if she had told police.
The woman said she was "afraid" of her partner and claimed he had threatened her with social services.
The prosecution barrister said: "You're trying to make [your partner] even worse than he is."
She replied: "No."
The barrister asked her: "Do you make things up to suit yourself?"
She replied: "No."
The trial continues.