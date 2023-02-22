Kilskeery school named for Queen Elizabeth II may close
A rural primary school named after Queen Elizabeth II and built in the year of her coronation could be set to close.
The school in Kilskeery, County Tyrone, is one of only two in Northern Ireland named after the monarch.
But the Education Authority (EA) has launched a consultation on a proposal to close Queen Elizabeth II Primary in August 2024.
The EA has said pupil numbers in the Kilskeery school are too low.
It said that other schools nearby have spare places.
Another primary named after Queen Elizabeth II in Pomeroy is not affected.
The EA has previously said that there were too many small and unsustainable rural schools in Northern Ireland.
It has recently revealed plans to close some other small rural schools, including in Kingsmills, County Armagh and in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone.
Coronation foundation
The Department of Education (DE) policy on sustainable schools states that primary schools should have at least 140 pupils in urban areas, and 105 in rural areas.
According to the EA's strategic plan for 2022-27, about 230 of 800 primary schools in Northern Ireland have fewer than the recommended number of pupils.
But recent research from Queen's University of Belfast (QUB) said small rural schools often formed strong links to their local community and were good at identifying and addressing pupils' individual needs.
Queen Elizabeth II Primary School in Kilskeery was built in 1953 during the Queen's coronation year and is beside the local Parish Church.
According to documentation on the closure plan published by the EA, the primary has strong links with the area's "close-knit rural community".
The school offers a range of after-school activities and has links with the local Senior Citizens' Club, Young Farmers' Club and the Boys' Brigade.
"The whole community came together to celebrate major events during the Queen's reign, such as her 90th birthday and, most recently, her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022," said the EA proposal.
"Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a cherry tree was planted in the school grounds in her memory and as part of her 'green canopy' project."
However, although the school has room for 61 pupils, it currently only has 42.
The EA said the school was also likely to go into financial deficit this year and its pupil numbers were unlikely to grow.
A controlled primary school three-and-a-half miles away in Ballinamallard has almost 80 spare places.
As a result, the authority has proposed that Queen Elizabeth II Primary in Kilskeery close in August 2024.
A consultation on the proposal will run until 3 May.