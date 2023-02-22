Dáithí's Law on organ donation set to clear final hurdle
The family of a six-year-old Northern Ireland boy waiting for a heart transplant are in "celebration mode" as a new organ donation law looks set to be backed by MPs at Westminster.
Dáithí's Law, named after Dáithí Mac Gabhann, has been delayed due to the political stalemate at Stormont.
But a last-minute intervention by the UK government will now ensure a new opt-out system is implemented.
Dáithí's father Máirtín said they are delighted to see the law go through.
Mr Mac Gabhann added they expect the legislation, which will bring Northern Ireland into line with laws in the rest of the UK, to get Royal Assent on 6 March.
The family, who have travelled to London for the debate, met with the Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle who gifted the six-year-old with a teddy bear.
They also met with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris prior to proceedings.
Mr Heaton-Harris previously said an amendment would be made to legislation going through the Commons on Wednesday, the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill.
On Monday, the secretary of state said the government's intervention was an "exceptional" case and was being done "in recognition of just how important this issue is".
What is Dáithí's Law?
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where an opt-out organ donation system is not in place.
Dáithí's Law was introduced in the Stormont assembly in 2021 and passed its final stage in February 2022.
It would mean all adults in Northern Ireland would be considered a potential organ donor after their death unless they specifically stated otherwise.
But last month it emerged that additional legislation was needed to specify which organs and tissues were covered under the opt-out system.
Last month, an attempt to pass organ donor laws at Stormont failed after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) blocked the election of a Speaker.
Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for a year due to the DUP's boycott of the power-sharing institutions over its protest against post-Brexit trade rules known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill, which is expected to pass all its Commons stages on Wednesday, will also extend the deadline for holding another assembly election in Northern Ireland.
It will further delay the requirement for the formation of an executive at Stormont until 18 January next year and delay an Assembly election to 11 April at the latest.
Dáithí and his parents will get a front-row seat as the law they've fought so hard for is finally passed in Parliament.
But it was a visit to the hospital across the river from Parliament, where Dáithí's heart condition was first discovered and where he has had many surgeries since, that has been the highlight of the Mac Gabhanns' trip.
Dad Máirtín and mum Seph say the legislation being passed at Westminster in their son's name feels like things have come full circle.
This will be their moment as what has been a personal journey reaches a big political milestone.
Mr Heaton-Harris said getting the Stormont executive up and running again was his "top priority" and the bill would create "time and space" to help achieve that.
"The bill will also see the installation of an opt-out organ donation system," he said.
"While this exceptional intervention by the government is welcome and important, I am disappointed the decision was not taken by locally-elected decision-makers in the Northern Ireland Assembly."
The Mac Gabhann family will watch the proceedings in the House of Commons.
The bill could complete all of its stages in Parliament by 6 March.
It would then take about three months until the opt-out system could effectively begin in Northern Ireland, meaning it could be in place by the start of summer.