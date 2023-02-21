Lurgan: More than 100 jobs under threat as Americold downsizes depot
More than 100 jobs are under threat at the Lurgan operation of the Americold logistics business.
Americold operates a large cold storage warehouse which is served by a fleet of lorries.
The US-based company, which owns, operates and develops temperature-controlled warehouses, said it needs to "restructure and right size our transportation business".
It has begun a 90-day consultation with staff.
This is required if 100 or more redundancies are planned.
Americold took control of the Lurgan facility when it bought fellow US company Agro Merchants in 2020.
Restructure needed
Last year, the management of the Lurgan business was restructured and it announced an operating partnership with the Culina logistics business.
The company also opened a major new warehouse near Dublin.
A company spokesperson said: "Due to changes in customer demand, Americold has determined that we must restructure and right size our transportation business in Lurgan to align with anticipated transport flows going forward.
"We are proposing a downsizing in fleet and personnel and will be entering a period of consultation with all affected staff.
"It is expected that the consultation period will last no longer than 90 days. We will provide more information as we work through this transition period."