Fermanagh: Brookeborough and Tempo GP surgery's future in doubt
- Published
GPs at Brookeborough and Tempo Surgery have given notice that they are handing back their contract.
This is the 13th returned GP contract in Northern Ireland in the past year and the third in County Fermanagh since last summer.
The Western Trust is expected to now take on the practice and its 8,000 patients, BBC News NI understands.
Issues affecting the practice include difficulties in attracting new doctors to the rural area.
Poor infrastructure and a lack of investment have also been factors, BBC News NI understands.
Dromore and Trillick surgeries handed in its contract in June 2022 while Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea also returned their contract in December.