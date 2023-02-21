Fermanagh: Brookeborough and Tempo GP surgery at risk of closure
- Published
GPs at Brookeborough and Tempo Surgery have given notice that they are handing back their contract.
This is the 13th returned GP contract in Northern Ireland in the past year and the third in County Fermanagh since last summer.
There are about 8,000 patients at this rural surgery.
BBC News NI understands that it is expected that the Western Trust will now take on the practice.
Dromore and Trillick surgery handed in its contract in June 2022, Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea also returned their contract in December.