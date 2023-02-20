An Irish Goodbye: 'It's not every day that you pick up a Bafta'
"It's not every day that you pick up a Bafta in London," James Martin said after Northern Ireland film An Irish Goodbye won best British short.
It saw off The Ballad of Olive Morris and A Drifting Up to triumph at the ceremony at the Southbank Centre.
"I couldn't believe that I could go up to that stage," Martin told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
He is now looking forward to the Academy Awards on 12 March, which is also his birthday.
"That might put the icing on my birthday cake, fingers crossed we get an Oscar," he said.
"We'll just see what happens on the day."
As for keeping his cool at the Baftas, Martin took advice from his father, broadcaster Ivan Martin, who told him: "We don't do nervous in this house."
He added: "It's not every day you go this far with a movie like An Irish Goodbye.
"Really fair play to the lads, and the cast and my co-stars last night at the Baftas."
'Something special'
Directed and written by Tom White and Tom Berkeley, An Irish Goodbye tells a story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death.
A black comedy set on a rural farm in Northern Ireland, it was shot on location in Londonderry, Templepatrick and Saintfield.
Martin's mother Suzanne said she was "delighted" for the filmmakers.
"They created something very special on screen - something that moved me as a mum," she told BBC News NI.
Speaking in the Bafta winners' room, White said: "It's a remarkable year for Irish film and the talent on display across all the awards.
"We are a very small part of that but we're so honoured to be a part of that.
"We're representing Northern Ireland as well, it just means means a lot for us.
"Our fellow nominees in Colm Bairéad for The Quiet Girl - beautiful film, the Banshees team, to see this Irish talent all being recognised in this way, it's such an honour and fills us with pride."
Meanwhile, the Banshees of Inisherin, which had 10 nominations, won outstanding British film, best original screenplay, as well as best supporting actor and actress.
Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan were among the winners.
An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) lost out in the not in the English language and adapted screenplay categories to All's Quiet on the Western Front.
Other Irish interests included Paul Mescal, Colin Farrell and Daryl McCormack in the leading actor category. That award went to Austin Bulter for Elvis.
The Baftas are one of the most prestigious ceremonies in the run up to the Oscars on 12 March.
An Irish Goodbye, An Cailín Ciúin, The Banshees of Inisherin and Paul Mescal are all nominated for Oscars there too.