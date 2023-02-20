Brexit: UK and Ireland discuss travel permit changes
UK and Irish officials are discussing possible changes to the UK's new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system.
The ETA is a permit which non-British and non-Irish citizens will need before entering the UK.
As it stands legal residents of Ireland who are not Irish citizens will need an ETA to cross the border into Northern Ireland.
The talks are focused on a providing an exemption for that group of people.
Irish citizens will not require an ETA due to the long-standing migration agreement between the UK and Ireland, known as the Common Travel Area (CTA).
However a legal Irish resident, such as a Polish person, would need an ETA to cross the border into Northern Ireland even for a brief shopping trip.
In a letter to MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, the UK immigration minister said the government wanted to "ensure the realities of daily cross-border travel are acknowledged in the ETA scheme".
Robert Jenrick added that detailed discussions had been taking place about "whether there is scope for a workable UK-Ireland data-sharing solution to determine if a person is a lawful resident of Ireland and could, therefore, potentially be exempt from the ETA".
The tourism industry in Northern Ireland has also been seeking exemptions from the ETA.
It is concerned about the effect on international visitors who arrive into Dublin and then plan to travel to Northern Ireland.
In January the Tourism Ireland chief executive told BBC News NI that tour operators could cut Northern Ireland from their itineraries to avoid any potential complications with the ETA.
Niall Gibbons said: "The best outcome is that it doesn't apply to Northern Ireland but at a minimum you want some kind of waiver allowable for a certain number of days."
However the letter from Mr Jenrick suggests a public information campaign rather than a waiver is the government's favoured approach.
He says: "A clear communications strategy will be key to tackling any misunderstanding about the final agreed requirements for travel into Northern Ireland.
"This will include ensuring that foreign nationals visiting the island of Ireland, who enter via the Republic of Ireland, are aware of the ETA requirements affecting them if they wish to cross the border."