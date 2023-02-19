Henry McDonald: Tributes paid to Belfast-born journalist
Tributes have been paid to the south-Belfast journalist and writer, Henry McDonald, who has died aged 57.
He worked across various media outlets including The News Letter, where he was political editor and The Guardian, where he was Ireland correspondent.
The father-of-three was also a security correspondent at BBC News NI.
The journalist wrote a number of books about the Troubles in Northern Ireland. as well as a biography of the late UUP leader David Trimble.
Cliftonville FC, the club which he was a life-long fan of, tweeted that he had been a "regular face at Solitude across many decades".
The club said that he did not let his "recent battle with illness keep him away from supporting his beloved Reds".
'They don't make them like that nowadays'
The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was "an excellent journalist and one of the most knowledgeable commentators on Northern Ireland politics".
Cliftonville Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the death of respected journalist, author and long-time Reds supporter Henry McDonald.— Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) February 19, 2023
➡️ https://t.co/30Cvv4QTGG pic.twitter.com/jrT4aV4Lkm
SDLP MLA for south Belfast Matthew O'Toole said he was an "old school hack, football fan, punk, novelist and always good value even when you disagreed with him".
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie said he had been a "fantastic journalist, author and friend".
Absolutely shattered to hear the news about Henry McDonald. A brilliant and insightful writer who delved into our troubled past armed with the scalpel of lived experience. On a personal level he was generous to me and I was privileged to call him a friend. pic.twitter.com/DwrWYPGYgY— Gareth Mulvenna (@gareth_mulvenna) February 19, 2023
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said he was a "tenacious and perceptive journalist with a quick wit".
Ben Lowry, the editor of the News Letter, said Mr McDonald had only joined the paper's team a year ago but was "loved" from the first day.
Greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Henry McDonald. Henry was an excellent journalist and one of the most knowledgeable commentators on Northern Ireland politics. Always enjoyed my conversations with a man who was good humoured, insightful & passionate about this place. pic.twitter.com/JFdmjVa588— Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) February 19, 2023
Political Editor of the Belfast Telegraph Suzanne Breen said he was "everything a journalist should be".
"They don't make many like that nowadays. Taken far too soon. Rest in peace my friend," she tweeted.