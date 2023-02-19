Londonderry: Explosive found after gang tried to hijack car
- Published
A suspicious object found during a security alert in Londonderry was an explosive, police have said.
The alert began after a gang of masked men armed with weapons tried to take a delivery driver's car at Hollymount Park in the city on Friday night.
The explosive was found several hours later close to a sports pitch on Corrody Road.
Detectives believe the gang went there after threatening the deliver driver and trying to take his car.
The men had been armed with knives and a gun.
Four men have been arrested.
Ch Supt Nigel Goddard said the explosive device had been "recklessly left in a public area".
"[It was] just metres away from houses and a sports area where a number of children were playing football," said the police commander for Derry City and Strabane.
Army bomb experts have taken the explosive away for a forensic examination.
Police have searched houses in the area and several items have been seized.
Cordons remain in place on Sunday as officers continue their investigation.
Mr Goddard said the focus "remains firmly on keeping people safe against the threat posed by violent groups".
A 34-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Sunday.
Three men, aged 54, 32 and 29, who were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Saturday remain in custody.