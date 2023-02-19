Coleraine shooting: Man in hospital after attack by masked men
- Published
A man in his 30s has been shot four times in an attack by a gang of masked men in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
Three men forced him into a car outside a house at Richmond Drive on Saturday evening.
A hood was placed over his head head before he was bundled into the vehicle and driven to an area close to Cloyfin Road.
He was then ordered to get out of the vehicle and was shot four times before the attackers left the scene.
Police said the man suffered injuries to his left knee, his right calf and an ankle.
He made his way to the Drumadragh area where he called for help and was taken to hospital.
Police are investigating several of lines of inquiry and said the shooting was "a clear human rights abuse".
"Everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence and feel safe in their own homes," said the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
"The horrific violence that was inflicted on this man will most certainly leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal.
"Victims of such attacks often have their lives changed forever."