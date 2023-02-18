Drumreagh Road: Two injured after crash between motorbike and car
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital following an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Ballygowan, County Down.
Several ambulance crews were sent to Drumreagh Road after a 999 call at 16:34 GMT on Saturday.
An air ambulance and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were also in attendance.
The road is currently closed until further notice, police said.
The two injured people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.