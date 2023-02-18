NI Protocol deal by no means done, says Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said a deal with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol is "by no means done".

The UK government is making preparations to announce a new agreement on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland early next week.

But speaking at a summit in Germany on Saturday, Mr Sunak said there were still "challenges to work through".

He added: "There isn't a deal that has been done - there is an understanding of what needs to be done."

Some government insiders expect a debate and vote in the House of Commons next week.

Tuesday is seen as the most likely day, although specific timings - and indeed plans - remain "fluid".

