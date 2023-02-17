Enniskillen: Man jailed over fight that claimed teenager's life
- Published
A man has been jailed for his involvement in an armed street fight in County Fermanagh which claimed the life of 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh.
Mr McDonagh died two days after sustaining a fatal leg wound during the altercation in the Coolcullen Meadow area of Enniskillen in April 2020.
The fight occurred between members of his family and Joseph Joyce.
Last October Joyce was told he will serve a minimum of 10 years after he was convicted of murdering Mr McDonagh.
Members of the McDonagh family were also charged with offences arising from the incident and were sentenced on Friday at Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast.
Gerard Christopher McDonagh, 26, of Knockshee Park in Omagh, a brother of the man who died - was handed a four-year sentence for charges including attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Joseph Joyce on April 11, 2020.
McDonagh was also sentenced for possessing an offensive weapon, namely a spade, and for a charge of affray.
He was told by Mr Justice Rooney he will spend two years in jail followed by two years on licence.
His 26-year old wife Caroline McDonagh, from Lisnafin Park in Strabane, admitted a charge of assaulting Joseph Joyce's wife Ellen, who was pregnant at the time.
'Advanced aggressively'
The mother-of-four admitted lifting her hand and pushing Mrs Joyce in the face following a verbal exchange. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
A third defendant, who was 15 at the time but with the mental age of a 10-year old, was sentenced for affray and for encouraging or assisting grievous bodily harm with intent.
The latter charge relates to handing Gerard McDonagh a spade for use as a weapon against Joseph Joyce and he was handed an 18-month sentence which was suspended for 12 months.
As he sentenced the three defendants, Mr Justice Rooney said that following a row between Joyce and the McDonaghs, several members of the McDonagh family "marched into Coolcullen Meadows and advanced aggressively to confront Joseph Joyce".
The incident was recorded on a neighbour's CCTV system and during the violent confrontation the McDonaghs can be seen advancing on Joseph Joyce, who is armed with a slash hook.
Several of the McDonaghs can be seen carrying weapons including a spade, which was swung at and which a witness said struck Joseph Joyce.
The fatal blow administered with the slash hook to Mr McDonagh's leg was also captured on CCTV, as was the assault on Mrs Joyce by Caroline McDonagh.