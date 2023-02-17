Pat Ward: Woman denies murder of father-of-four
A woman accused of murdering a man in County Tyrone four years ago has said she did not murder, assault or harm him in any way.
Karen McDonald, 37, who lived in McCrea Park in Clogher, is on trial accused of the murder of 30-year-old Pat Ward.
Mr Ward, who was originally from Sligo in the Republic of Ireland, was found in an alleyway on 9 February 2019.
Ms McDonald's former partner Niall Cox, 27, has pleaded guilty to the murder and is awaiting sentencing.
The jury was told Ms McDonald faces two alternative charges of manslaughter and assisting an offender which she also denies.
Ms McDonald has been giving evidence from the witness box at Dungannon Crown Court.
She claimed her relationship with Cox was abusive and she was a victim of domestic violence.
"I was petrified. He was very violent towards me and very unpredictable," she said.
The court heard McDonald told police, "I pray for them (the Ward family) every day. I didn't murder anybody. I don't hurt people. "
Asked why she said this, she replied: "I felt so sad for them and I still do. It was horrible."
She also claimed Cox was obsessed with knives and machetes and that he had weapons all around the house which made her "very uneasy".
In her account of the night of the attack, she admitted she lied to Mr Ward's wife Ellen when she called at the house looking for her husband.
'I was afraid for my life'
She had told her he wasn't there and had gone to Enniskillen, when he was hiding upstairs.
Ms McDonald said she was backing up her partner as otherwise he would have been angry and violent towards her.
"I lied to Ellen, I lied to the police, because of this whole relationship, being scared of him."
She claimed after Mrs Ward left there was a violent confrontation between Mr Ward and Cox.
She said she went upstairs because she was scared and did not see what happened but heard what sounded like a bar bell being used as weapon.
When she came back down Mr Ward was sitting against a wall with blood coming from his head.
She said Cox told her to get back upstairs.
"I was afraid for my life. Niall would have killed me. He has the ability of killing me and I know that," she said.
'I meant him no harm'
After a time she said she saw Cox pulling Mr Ward to the front door.
"Pat was making moaning noises. He was trying to talk. I didn't want him getting dragged.
"There was no talking to Niall by this stage, so I voluntarily lifted Pat's legs.
"I believed he was going home. I meant him no harm. If anything, I was trying to help him."
She added, "I thought Pat would go home. I never thought he'd be in an alleyway.
Ms McDonald said she should have phoned an ambulance and police. "I know that," she added.
Under cross-examination she denied she had assisted in cleaning up the house after the attack.
She admitted she had lied to the police about what happened but maintained that she had been trying to protect her then partner out of fear.
Ms McDonald was also asked if she had considered leaving Cox.
"It occurred to me every day to leave him" she replied.
She was asked if she assisted or encouraged Cox in attacking Mr Ward.
"No, I didn't, if anything I was terrified," she replied.
The evidence in the trial has now ended and the jury will return on Monday to hear the closing of the case.