Glenravel Hub helping to tackle isolation in local community
- Published
A former credit union building in rural County Antrim has been reopened as a community centre to help tackle isolation.
The Glenravel Community Hub has also become a warm space amid the rising cost of living.
Marian Maguire from the local residents' association said it was important for people to feel connected.
"We've been trying for years to have a place that we could call 'the hub' for everybody to meet," she said.
"We have the parish hall which is just up the road but this is more like a home from home."
Glenravel is sometimes referred to as "the Tenth Glen".
It is a small rural community next to the scenic nine glens of Antrim but is lesser known.
Its people are close-knit but until recently they did not have a centre of their own.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council bought the former credit union building and leased it to the community for use two years ago.
After refurbishment work it is now serving as an information centre and foodbank while Marian hopes someday it could also become a digital space for people to work.
"A lot of teenagers go to America, Canada and Australia…we don't want to lose them," said Marian.
"We want to be able to bring people here and as families we want to be able to work with the school," she said.
'Lovely to be involved in'
A storytelling event was the first official event to be held in the centre last month.
Locals were given warm soup and hot tea while listening to tales by local storyteller Colin Urwin.
He said it was about bringing people together.
"It is just to get the seniors together… talking about their memories, school memories, maybe dances and courting, that sort of thing," said Colin.
"Ultimately when we draw some of these stories out… we can go to the school just across the way… and we share stories.
"It is mainly about making these connections across the generations.
"The children get so much out of it but the seniors, you can see them week on week, they come out of themselves more and more."
"It is a lovely thing to be involved in."