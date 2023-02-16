Whiteabbey: Colin Crawley dies three days after assault near church
- Published
A man has died three days after he was found unconscious and with a serious head injury near a church in Whiteabbey in County Antrim.
Colin Crawley, who was 40 and from Newtownabbey, died in hospital on Wednesday.
Police believe he had been assaulted near Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church in the early hours of Sunday.
Three men were arrested over the incident but have since been released on bail.
Mr Crawley was discovered near the Shore Road in Whiteabbey at about 01:15 GMT on Sunday.
Police searched the churchyard on Sunday as part of their investigation.
Two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
A third man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information.
On Thursday night Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson said: "Our investigation continues and I am appealing to anyone with information or who witnessed anything untoward to please get in touch.
"Likewise if you have captured dashcam footage please contact officers on 101."