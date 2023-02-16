Rishi Sunak due in Northern Ireland as protocol deal imminent
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to visit Northern Ireland later, BBC News NI understands.
It comes amid speculation that a deal between the UK and European Union on the Northern Ireland protocol is imminent.
Mr Sunak last visited Northern Ireland in December when he met Stormont party leaders to discuss the protocol.
On this visit, he is expected to meet a range of people including business representatives and local politicians.
Meanwhile, a special restricted meeting of EU ambassadors has been called for Friday to discuss EU-UK relations, the BBC has learned.
It is understood Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will also meet the EU's chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.