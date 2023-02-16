Rishi Sunak to visit Northern Ireland with protocol deal imminent
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to visit Northern Ireland this evening ahead of meetings with Stormont politicians.
It comes amid speculation that a deal between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol is imminent.
Mr Sunak last visited Northern Ireland in December when he met the parties to discuss the controversial post-Brexit trade arrangements for the region.
It is understood that the prime minister will speak to the main political parties again on Friday.
His spokesperson said: "Whilst talks with the EU are ongoing ministers continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure any solution fixes the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives and safeguards Northern Ireland's place in the UK's internal market.
"The prime minister... [is] travelling to Northern Ireland this evening to speak to political parties as part of this engagement process."
The suggestions are that if the UK and the EU can get all of their T's crossed and their I's dotted a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol might be done early next week.
The Stormont parties the prime minister meets on his visit will want to press him about what will be in it.
But remember - none of this guarantees the return of functioning politics at Stormont.
That hangs on what the DUP makes of any deal on the protocol - it may well say that it won't back what's been agreed.
A special meeting of EU ambassadors has been called for Friday to discuss EU-UK relations, the BBC has learned.
It is understood that Northern Ireland Secretary Heaton-Harris and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will also meet the EU's chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.
One EU diplomat told the BBC that that their understanding was that an agreement was getting close but it was not a done deal.
"They're getting everyone ready for things to move fast," they said.
The Northern Ireland Protocol was put in place as part of the post-Brexit deal agreed between the UK and the EU in December 2020.
It was required because Northern Ireland has a land border with the Republic of Ireland, which is an EU country.
It aims to ensure free movement of trade across the Irish land border by conducting checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain instead.
But it has been a source of tension since it came into force at the start of 2021.
Unionist parties oppose the protocol and argue that placing an effective trade border across the Irish Sea undermines Northern Ireland's place within the UK.
The largest of those parties is the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - it is preventing a government from being formed in Northern Ireland in protest against the protocol.
But a majority of members of the Northern Ireland Assembly are in favour of the protocol in some form remaining in place.
Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party and the SDLP have said improvements to the protocol are needed to ease its implementation.