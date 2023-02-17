Belfast: Hundreds of streets put forward for dual-language signs
There have been applications for dual language signs at more than 350 streets in Belfast since a new council policy was introduced in July 2022.
The vast majority of applications are likely to be for Irish language signs.
But so far only one street, Ardilea Drive in north Belfast, has been proposed for Irish language signage under the new policy.
A report on the reasons for the backlog will be discussed at a Belfast City Council committee on Friday.
A new council policy on bilingual street signs came into effect in July 2022 after being agreed by a majority of councillors.
It made it easier for residents to apply for an Irish language street sign where they live, or one in other languages.
It means one resident or a local councillor can request a bilingual street sign, and if 15% of other residents agree it goes forward for approval by the council.
Surveys 'take time'
The overall cost of approving and putting up a dual language sign in the city is estimated at about £1,000.
Councillors on Belfast City Council's strategic policy and resources committee had previously heard the council had received about 600 applications for dual-language street signs in the six months since the new policy.
The committee agreed with a proposal from Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin that they receive a report on the reasons for the backlog in applications.
That report, which is due to be discussed by members of the committee on Friday, said that:
- Of the 611 requests for bilingual signs, about three-quarters - 449 - were ruled as valid after checks.
- Those 449 applications involved 352 unique streets.
- The applications are being processed in batches, in the order they have been received.
It also said that carrying out surveys of residents in a street to see if they supported plans for bilingual signage could take time.
"The time taken is also determined by the number of properties and occupiers, with some streets involving hundreds of surveys," it said.
The report by council officials also found that although only Ardilea Drive had been brought to council for a final decision on an Irish-language sign - Céide Ard an Lao - six other streets had been surveyed and five were currently being surveyed.
The council has recruited three additional staff members on a temporary basis to deal with the number of applications, but as two were existing council staff they still had some other duties as well.
"When they are fully released to their new roles and training completed, this will allow for an increase in the number of applications being processed," the report said.
The committee is also due to discuss how to approach proposals for the erection of Irish-language or other dual-language street signs in Belfast city centre.
There will be wider public consultation on any plans for dual signage in the city centre as well as a survey of residents.