Bangor: Petrol poured through letterboxes and 'shots' fired
Three houses have been doused in petrol and suspected bullet holes have been found in the living room window of a fourth house in Bangor, County Down.
Petrol was poured through the letterboxes of two houses in Fort Avenue and another letterbox in Fort Drive in the early hours of Thursday.
Police are investigating a link between all four attacks.
They appealed for information about a man seen in the area at the time wearing a hood and covering his face.
The first attack was reported shortly after 12:20 GMT, when petrol was poured through the letterbox of a house in Fort Avenue.
"An individual said to have been wearing gloves, and their hood up and face covered, was subsequently seen leaving the area on foot," Det Sgt Bell said.
The next attack was reported shortly before 12:40 GMT, when a house in Fort Drive was doused in fuel.
Then, shortly before 12:55 GMT, "suspected bullet holes" were discovered in the living room window of a home in Fort Terrace, with further damage caused to a wall inside the property.
Shortly after 03:30 GMT, police received a report that a house in Fort Avenue had also been doused in petrol.
Police said a man, described as being about 6ft (1.8m), 30 to 40 years old and of muscular build, was reported to have been seen in the area at the time.
He was reportedly wearing dark-coloured clothing, loose fitting bottoms, a tight top and he had his hood up.