Energy payment: Farm households in Northern Ireland to get £600
- Published
Farm households which were not previously eligible for energy support payments will now receive funding to help with costs.
The £600 energy bill support scheme was set up to provide financial support for households dealing with rising costs.
When the payments began to roll out, many farmers found they were not eligible because their home electricity is supplied on a business tariff.
The Ulster Farmers' Union said it was "inundated" with calls from members.
Now an alternative funding scheme has been set up to allow farming households to get the same support as those on domestic tariffs.
Those who qualify are being asked to fill in an online form through the government website.
"The UFU has been working with government to ensure that all farm dwelling houses could be catered for regardless of what electricity tariff they're on," said Ulster Farmers' Union deputy president William Irvine.
He added that the organisation was encouraging members who missed out on support through the initial scheme to apply for the alternative funding scheme when it opens later in February.
By 31 January, more than half of Northern Ireland's £600 energy voucher letters had been redeemed, the Post Office said.
The vouchers are being posted out in tranches, which started mid-January and will run until the end of February.