Tractor death: Men fined after trainee mechanic Neil Graham crushed
- Published
Two men and a business have been fined £50,000 after a 17-year-old boy was crushed while working underneath a tractor in County Fermanagh.
Neil Graham, an engineering student from Garrison, was killed while on work placement in Enniskillen in May 2018.
The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) found a safety feature of the tractor was disabled before it was brought in for repair.
The judge said the incident was "monumentally tragic".
Each of the defendants had pleaded guilty to health and safety offences at a court hearing in November 2022.
Neil, a student at South West College in Omagh, was working at Gordon Brown Agricultural Engineering, completing a work placement.
Gordon Brown, the owner of the business, was working on repairs with Neil to a tractor owned by C&V Loane Limited of Kesh.
By-passed safety feature
While working underneath the tractor, to try to find an oil leak, Neil was fatally crushed by the forward movement of the back right wheel after Brown started the vehicle.
This, the prosecution said, caused the tractor to jump forward causing fatal injuries to the teenager.
The HSENI investigation found that a safety feature to prevent the vehicle being started while in-gear had been by-passed sometime prior to it being brought in for repair.
Brown later said he was completely unaware of the modification and would not have allowed Neil anywhere near it had he known.
An inspection pit was available in the workshop, from where the tractor could have been examined safely from below, however, it was not used at the time.
The crown lawyer said that while Loane claimed he was not aware of the alteration to the safety mechanism, as the main user he was "under duty to make himself aware" of any alternations, and pass that information on to anyone who would be affected by this.
The prosecutor said: "Neil Graham tragically lost his life as a result of central failings attributable in several ways to the defendants."
Brown's lawyer said his client acknowledged the "catastrophic impact" Neil's death has had on the his family and friends and also wanted to pass on his condolences.
The barrister said the incident has also had a "significant" impact on Brown's health and that prior to this incident there had never been any safety issues in his long-established business.
'Wholly innocent young man'
The barrister representing Jamie Loane and C and V Loane Limited, added his clients condolences to the Graham family for the death of a "wholly innocent young man whose life has been lost in these utterly appalling and tragic circumstances".
The barrister said that whilst it was acknowledged by the Loane family that the Massey Ferguson brought to Brown was in a bad condition, they were not aware the modification had been made.
The judge said: "I'm aware that today's proceedings will do little to ease the grief of the family - but hopefully this will give them some degree of closure.
"It's quite clear that everybody's thoughts in this courtroom will be with the deceased and his family," he added.
HSENI Inspector Anne Cassidy said it was a "tragic incident" which "needlessly claimed the life of a young man who was training to become a qualified mechanic."
"Working under machinery of any description poses significant hazards," she said.
"This work activity was even more hazardous as a key safety feature of the tractor had been disabled.
"Every employer has a responsibility to ensure the safety of workers. The identification of safe systems of work is key to ensuring safe work practices," she added.
Gordon Brown, 63, Boho Road in Enniskillen, was fined £20,000 for failing to ensure the safety of his employee and for failing to implement a safe system while working under the tractor.
Jamie Loane of Derrybrick Road in Kesh, a director and employee of C&V Loane Limited, was fined £10,000 for failing in his duties as an employee to take reasonable care for the health and safety of another person.
The court fined C and V Loane Limited £20,000 for failings in respect of its duty to Neil Graham as someone who was not directly employed by the company.