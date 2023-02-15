Cocaine discovery: Crossgar man caught 'red handed' with £190k in drugs
A County Down man who was caught with £190,000 worth of cocaine has been jailed for 18 months for drug offences.
Jackie Paul Kirkwood of Crossgar, previously admitted to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing Class B and C drugs.
Judge Smyth handed down a three-year sentence for drug offences to be divided between custody and probation.
Kirkwood also admitted driving whilst disqualified and was given a one-year sentence to be served consecutively.
'No regard for the law'
The judge told the 45-year-old of Everogue Lane in Crossgar: "You have 214 previous convictions, 95 for road traffic offences. This was your 35th conviction for driving whilst disqualified.
"You were convicted in March 2021 of driving whilst disqualified and received a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years.
"You completely disregarded an order of the court. It is a clear that you are a man who has no regard for the law.''
Belfast Crown Court heard police stopped Kirkwood, who was driving a moped, on the Beersbridge Road in east Belfast on 10 November 2021.
They found almost 2kg of cocaine in a storage compartment under the seat.
Prosecutor Natalie Pinkerton said a number of cutting agents, including benzocaine, were also found by police.
A total of 23 yellow tablets were also found during a search of his home, along with weighing scales and "dealer bags''.
"We can't gainsay that this defendant was any more than a courier. We have no evidence to say that is incorrect.
"But couriers play a vital role in crimes of this nature and crimes of this nature can't be completed without couriers.''
'Caught red handed'
Defence counsel Richard McConkey said Kirkwood was "moving the drugs from A to B but was not involved in the organisation of this drug concern''.
The court heard that when stopped by police, Kirkwood was out of prison on licence and this was revoked for breaching its terms.
"He has convictions for possessing drugs and has used drugs for every aspect of life, for sleeping, for going about his everyday life and blocking out bad memories,'' said Mr McConkey.
"He has been abusing drugs throughout a long period of his life but he doesn't have a single conviction prior to this for supplying drugs despite his age.
"He hasn't been involved in this enterprise before. His account is that he was coerced into this enterprise to pay off a drug debt.''
The barrister said since Kirkwood has been in prison his son had died and was unable to attend the funeral.
"He was effectively caught red handed by police. People in the organisation of drugs don't drive around on a moped with the drugs and get caught by police.
"He was clearly used and could be described as a 'patsy' in this enterprise. He has serious regrets about his involvement in the commission of these offences as a courier,'' added Mr McConkey.
Judge Smyth ordered a destruction of all drugs and drug-related paraphernalia and disqualified Kirkwood from driving for three years.