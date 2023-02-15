Londonderry: Man jailed for sexual assault of ambulance worker
A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting an ambulance worker in Londonderry.
Cailin O'Neill, 23, from Utility Street in Belfast, was charged with the sexual assault of the woman on 15 June 2020.
The court heard police were called to Altnagelvin Hospital following reports of an ambulance worker being touched inappropriately, being subjected to sexual remarks and rude gestures.
The incident happened as O'Neill was being transported to hospital.
Londonderry Magistrates' Court heard that while the defendant was in the ambulance he made sexual remarks towards the ambulance worker and was smirking while he did so.
As they were exiting the vehicle, O'Neill was also said to have touched the woman inappropriately and used vulgar language towards her.
During police interview O'Neill had claimed that he "blacked out" due to a serious head injury.
His solicitor Stephen Chapman also said that his client had difficulties with drugs and alcohol.
Deputy District Judge Phillip Mateer said it was clear this assault was sexual in nature and that it would be seriously regarded by the court.
He said the incident was all the more serious because the woman was carrying out her duties as an ambulance worker when the incident took place.
O'Neill was sentenced to three months in prison and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.