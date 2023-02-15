Nicola Sturgeon: NI politicians pay tribute
Tributes have been paid to Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon by politicians in Northern Ireland after she confirmed her resignation.
Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill paid tribute to Ms Sturgeon's "dedication, commitment and energy".
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also passed on his best wishes.
"We are on different sides of many debates but her length of service and electoral success must be recognised," he said.
Ms Sturgeon confirmed she is resigning after more than eight years in the role.
She said she would remain in office until her successor was elected.
She also announced she would step down as leader of the Scottish National Party.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Ms Sturgeon had made "an immense contribution to her country as first minister, her party as SNP leader and the politics of these islands as the leader of the Scottish independence movement".
However, TUV leader Jim Allister said Ms Sturgeon left the position of first minister "with her goal of breaking up the UK as far away as ever".
Ms Sturgeon is the longest-serving first minister and the first woman to hold the position.
She insisted her resignation was not in response to the "latest period of pressure", which has included controversies over gender reforms, trans prisoners and the strategy on independence.
She acknowledged there had been "choppy waters", but said her decision had come from "a deeper and longer-term assessment".
Meanwhile in the Republic of Ireland, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar said he had always found the Ms Sturgeon to be "a very warm person, articulate and thoughtful, and a very capable politician who showed huge commitment to her country".
"She was also a true European," he added.