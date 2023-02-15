Downpatrick: Family 'devastated' by County Down pedestrian death
- Published
The woman who died after she was hit by a vehicle in Downpatrick, County Down, on Tuesday was mother-of-three Michaela Curran.
The 35-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured at Bishops Brae shortly after 14:30 GMT.
Ambulance staff and police attended the incident but she died at the scene.
"Michaela's husband and children are devastated by her death and ask for privacy at this difficult time," said a police statement.
The road has reopened to traffic and the investigation is continuing.