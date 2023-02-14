Baby stabbing: Mother's police interviews read out in Belfast court
- Published
A woman who stabbed her baby boy to death told police she was "the happiest woman in the world" when he was born.
She is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his sister on 27 July 2021.
The woman, who can't be named for legal reasons, accepts she stabbed her children but denies the charges.
On Tuesday the jury at Belfast Crown Court was read transcripts from the audio recordings of police interviews that took place after the stabbings.
In those recordings, the woman was questioned about the domestic situation between her and her partner.
The defendant claimed he put pressure on her to perform sexual acts she was uncomfortable with.
"I was always a joke. He always used me," she told police.
"He pushed me in the bed. Said I was good for nothing."
During the interview police asked her if she was forced to perform sex acts.
"He tried but I'm just very embarrassed to talk about it," she told officers.
Detailing various incidents, she said: "I lived a very rubbish life next to him.
"Nobody knew what was going on behind closed doors."
The defendant wept constantly as the transcripts of the police interviews were read at Belfast Crown Court.
'I am enormously sorry'
The woman also told police that in the days running up to the stabbings she was "very low, very sad".
Police asked during the interviews if she struggled to manage both children. She told them "it was difficult with both of them," but that after her son was born she was "the happiest woman in the world" and "didn't feel depressed".
Police asked the woman if she had been emotional after the birth of her children and she told them that, with her daughter, "after a long, long, long time I calmed down".
"I had a very difficult birth with my son. I was emotional, yes," she told police.
Police asked the woman if she decided to take her life and the children's lives to punish her partner. She told them: "I didn't see another solution.
"I wanted to take the kids' lives and my life to make him happy."
As the interview was brought to a close police asked the woman if there was anything else she wanted to add. She told interviewing officers: "I am not just sorry. I am enormously sorry. My heart is just smashed to bits".
The trial continues.