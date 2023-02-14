Belfast Multi-Cultural Association building for sale after arson attacks
- Published
A multicultural centre in Belfast which was targeted in two arson attacks has put its building up for sale and said it will never return to the facility.
The attacks - treated by police as hate crimes - badly damaged the centre in Donegall Pass in January 2021 and April 2022.
Belfast Multi-Cultural Association (BMCA) said its members were anxious and scared about returning.
It said it had listed the centre for sale with a heavy heart.
"After the first arson attack we had great hopes that we could return to the building and further develop our plans for the centre," the statement added.
"The tremendous support and donations from the wider community really inspired us, and we could see a shared future.
"Sadly, just hours after the repairs were completed a second, devastating arson attack was carried out.
"Whilst the racist and Islamophobic attack was condemned by many, the result has left us speechless and we have made many attempts to engage in shared dialogue but we were met by a wall of silence.
"This has been deeply discouraging."
BMCA trustee Muhammad Atif told BBC News NI on Tuesday that the organisation was now homeless, but that he did not want "to blame any community" for what had happened.
He expressed sadness that expressions of political support in the aftermath of the attacks had not led to a long-term solution.
However, he praised fundraising efforts which resulted in more than £70,000 being raised in an initiative co-ordinated by Amnesty International's Patrick Corrigan.
"It is only a handful of people who are the problem," Mr Atif said.
"The people who use the centre won't be comfortable going back into the building.
"We also don't have enough funding to return to the building on Donegall Pass, all of the money was spent on roof repairs and we also spent money out of our own pockets in getting it weatherproof."
'Plans on hold'
Mr Atif said that after the first attack, BMCA had operated out of Forthspring Inter Community Group's premises on the Springfield Road until December 2022, but that expansion there meant this was no longer possible.
He said plans for the centre at Donegall Pass had been progressing well before the first attack, and that it was disappointing it did not get to finish its project there.
"We have asylum seekers from all over the world coming to Northern Ireland, and we don't have a centre to host them," he added.
"We are operating food banks and furniture banks for the poor and needy out of our own homes.
"Our original plan was to have a hot kitchen in the centre, a small café, a mother and toddlers play area, and facilities for studying, all that is on hold."
In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said that detectives investigating the arson attacks "have exhausted all active lines" of inquiry.
"If fresh evidence comes to light it will be thoroughly investigated," it added.
Police renewed their appeal for information about the attacks.