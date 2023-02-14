CGI: IT firm creates 50 jobs after virtual visit of Belfast
- Published
The global IT and business consulting firm CGI is creating 50 jobs in Northern Ireland, after a virtual visit of Belfast during the pandemic.
The consulting centre in Belfast is the company's first investment in Northern Ireland.
While 16 of the roles have already been filled, the remaining are expected to be in place by 2026.
The jobs range from graduate to senior consultant with salary range of £30,000 to £40,000.
Invest NI said the project would deliver £2m in additional annual salaries to the local economy.
It is hoped the high value positions will could also attract back, and attract in, fresh talent from markets including the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.
CGI vice-president Lindsay McGranaghan said the company was "excited to be here in Northern Ireland, to bring on great talent, and to collaborate with the local universities to discuss how we can help them develop new services".
Invest Northern Ireland interim chief executive Mel Chittock said CGI decided to set up its Belfast base after a virtual visit in 2020.
"The company was impressed by the quality of our third-level education facilities, the pool of graduates from the universities and colleges and the experience of other businesses that have located here," he said.
"It is a great win for Northern Ireland and the attraction of this global brand is a further endorsement of Northern Ireland's world-class professional services capabilities."
It was also announced on Tuesday that two projects aimed at boosting the space sector in Northern Ireland will receive funding from the UK Space Agency.
ADS Northern Ireland will receive £495,000 to run a trial program connecting small and medium sized space supply chain companies with larger companies.
A further £223,000 will fund a space manager in Northern Ireland to coordinate with local partners and boost collaboration and investment.