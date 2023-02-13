Strabane: Man in court over attack on six PSNI officers
A man accused of attacking six police officers in Strabane, County Tyrone, has been granted bail.
Joseph O'Kane, 21, from Stoneburn Place in Londonderry appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court by video-link.
He faces 10 charges including six counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage as well as resisting and obstructing police.
The court was told officers were kicked and spat on during an incident in Castle Place on Friday night.
A police officer told the court it was "a particularly nasty incident".
He said police had seen two men, one of whom was the defendant who had an injury above his eye and fresh blood on his face.
They attempted to see if he required any medical attention and if he had been assaulted.
Warned over bail
The officer said Mr O'Kane refused to co-operate and became verbally and physically aggressive.
After he was arrested for disorderly behaviour, he kicked and spat at a number of officers.
Police said they objected to bail due to the risk of reoffending.
However the judge said if he refused bail then he was essentially sentencing Mr O'Kane to three months in prison before the case would be ready to proceed.
"Assuming he is convicted, there may well be a custodial sentence but that's not necessarily inevitable," the judge said.
He released Mr O'Kane on bail of £500 on condition that he does not drink alcohol or take drugs, and observes a night-time curfew.
The judge warned that if he breached the bail conditions he "will be going into custody and the chances are you will be staying there".
"You would be an absolute fool not to try to be as well behaved as you can between now and the end of this case, but it's up to you," the judge added.
A 20-year-old man is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with two counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour arising from the same incident.