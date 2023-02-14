Belfast Harbour: Planning application submitted for 71 homes
Belfast Harbour has submitted a planning application for 71 homes, including social housing.
It is the latest development in the City Quays regeneration after plans were unveiled last year to turn a car park into a green space and park.
The proposed homes would be in Pilot Street and Corporation Street, close to Clarendon Dock and City Quays.
If planning permission for the scheme is granted, work on the site would begin in 2024.
"It is our hope that these new homes will help address some of the live and pressing need for affordable housing, including social rented homes, for families and individuals in Belfast," Kevin Ryan, development director at Belfast Harbour, said.
In December, Belfast Harbour submitted a planning application for a City Quays 4 building which would create 256 build-to-rent apartments on a vacant site at Donegal Quay, close to the M3 bridge.