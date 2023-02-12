Londonderry shooting: Man treated in hospital
- Published
A man in his 40s has been treated in hospital after being shot in Londonderry.
The incident happened shortly after 22:20 GMT on Saturday in the Skeoge Road area of the city. Police said the man was approached from behind before he was shot once in the lower leg.
They said the the injuries inflicted on the man were "a stark violation of his basic human rights".
"There is no justification for this type of violence," they added.
"Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community."
Police have appealed for information and dashcam footage in relation to the incident.