Strabane: Two charged after police officers attacked
- Published
Two men have been charged after six police officers were attacked in Strabane, County Tyrone.
The police said officers were kicked, bitten and spat on during an incident in Castle Place on Friday night.
One of the men, a 21-year-old, has been charged with six counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.
The other man, a 20-year-old, has been charged with two counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour.
The 21-year-old is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Monday while the 20-year-old is due to appear in the same court on Thursday, 9 March.
Police said that all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.