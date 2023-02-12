Newtownabbey assault: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries
- Published
Police investigating a serious assault of a man in County Antrim are conducting a search of the grounds of Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church.
Officers said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident, which was reported just after 01:15 GMT on Sunday.
Part of the Shore Road has been closed in Whiteabbey, at the junctions of the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road.
Police have appealed for information and video footage linked to the attack.
The man's age and condition have not yet been disclosed.
The church posted a message on its Facebook page advising members that because of cordons, its usual Sunday morning service is no longer open to the public.
Instead a streamed church service is taking place online.