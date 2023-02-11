Londonderry: Chris Heaton-Harris leaves match after hoax alert
Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had to leave a football match at at stadium in Londonderry on Friday night due to a security alert caused by an elaborate hoax.
Mr Heaton-Harris was attending a Derry City match along with Irish President Michael D Higgins and about 4,000 fans.
A suspicious object was found at Celtic Court near the stadium at about 20:30 GMT.
The Northern Ireland secretary left about 20 minutes before the game ended.
Later, an announcement was made over the public address system at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium that there was an "ongoing incident" near the ground, with the Lone Moor Road outside the stadium closed from the Brandywell roundabout.
Fans were asked to go another direction when leaving the stadium.
The match was otherwise unaffected, with Derry City beating Shamrock Rovers 2-0 to win the President's Cup.
In a statement overnight, police said army bomb experts had declared the object a hoax.
"I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to keep people safe," said PSNI Supt William Calderwood.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the alert caused "significant disruption for local residents and those travelling from tonight's match".
"Elderly residents and children have had their night turned upside down as police attempt to make the area safe," Mr Eastwood said.
"It is particularly frustrating that local people and Derry City fans are experiencing this disruption as President Higgins visits for this evening's President's Cup match."
Sinn Féin assembly member Pádraig Delargy said: "No-one wants to see this type of disruption, especially on a cold winter night."
A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: "We do not comment on security matters."