Londonderry: Security alert outside Brandywell Stadium

Police

There is a security alert in the area of Brandywell Stadium in Londonderry.

An announcement was made over the public address system that a portion of the road outside the ground is closed - Lone Moor Road, at the Brandywell roundabout.

Fans were asked to avoid the area when exiting the stadium.

Secretary of State Chris-Heaton Harris and Irish President Michael D Higgins were attending a match at Derry City's ground.

Mr Heaton-Harris was seen leaving the ground shortly before the announcement was made over the PA system.

Derry City were playing Shamrock Rivers in the President's Cup - Derry won 2-0.

Related Topics