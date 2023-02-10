Londonderry: Heaton-Harris leaves match amid security alert
- Published
Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had to leave Londonderry's Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night due to a security alert.
An announcement was made over the public address system that part of Lone Moor Road outside the football ground is closed at the Brandywell roundabout.
Fans were asked to avoid the area when exiting the stadium.
Mr Heaton-Harris and Irish President Michael D Higgins were attending a match at Derry City's ground.
Mr Heaton-Harris was seen leaving the ground shortly before the announcement was made over the PA system, about 20 minutes before the final whistle.
Derry City were playing Shamrock Rivers in the President's Cup - Derry won 2-0.
In a statement, police said: "Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Celtic Court area of Derry/Londonderry following the discovery of a suspicious object this evening.
"Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area at present.
"A further update will be provided in due course."
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the alert was causing "significant disruption for local residents and those travelling from tonight's match".
"Elderly residents and children have had their night turned upside down as police attempt to make the area safe," Mr Eastwood said.
"It is particularly frustrating that local people and Derry City fans are experiencing this disruption as President Higgins visits for this evening's President's Cup match."