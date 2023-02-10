O2 disruption in south Down 'until 25 February'
- Published
Customers using the O2 mobile phone network in a large part of County Down are facing almost three weeks of service disruption.
Many have been unable to make calls, send text messages or use their mobile data since Wednesday because of upgrade work being carried out on O2's network.
The firm said Kilkeel, Ballymartin and Annalong are affected but added the work would be completed by 25 February.
But local politicians have complained that the timescale is not acceptable.
'Far too long'
South Down assembly member Patrick Brown contacted O2 about the issue after he received a number of complaints from his constituents over the past few days.
He said he was "not overly impressed" with the company's response, adding that 25 February "is far too long for people to wait".
The Alliance MLA said he believed the disruption was more widespread than just Kilkeel, Ballymartin and Annalong, because some of the people who contacted him where living outside those areas.
One businessmen complained that he was having to "drive from Kilkeel to Rostrevor just to make a call" on his mobile phone, Mr Brown said.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MLA Diane Forsythe has contacted the communications regulator, Ofcom, about the issue.
O2 told BBC News NI that the firm was boosting its 4G capacity and introducing 5G services in the affected areas.
"We are carrying out works to upgrade our network and boost connectivity for customers in Ballymartin, Annalong and Kilkeel," the company said in a statement.
"Some customers may experience disruption while we deliver these upgrades and we apologise for the inconvenience this may cause."
Broadband services are not affected by the upgrade work, according to the company.
'Push for compensation'
O2 said it wrote to affected customers on 27 January and that it also sends out text alerts to people in areas affected by upgrade works.
However, Mr Brown said the disruption "seems to have come as a shock" to many people in south Down.
"I'm not convinced those texts were sent out to all the people in the areas affected," the MLA added.
Writing on his Facebook page, he said: "At a bare minimum customers should receive a refund for the period their service was down but if you have been affected in other ways, especially if you are a business customer, you can and should push for compensation as well."