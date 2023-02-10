Shauna Louise Pyper sentenced for manslaughter of partner
A woman has been handed a five-year sentence for the manslaughter of her partner in June 2020.
Shauna Louise Pyper, 43, of Primity Terrace in Newbuildings, had initially been charged with the murder of Darren McNally.
The 46-year-old died after suffering a stab wound at a house in the village outside Londonderry.
Pyper, who agreed there was some violence in the relationship, was released due to time served on remand.
Following a trial lasting 15 days, Pyper was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr McNally.
A previous court hearing was told the couple had been in a relationship for four years and both had been drinking heavily on the day of the killing.
Passing sentence at Londonderry Crown Court, Judge Philip Babington said the jury had decided that while Pyper had caused the knife wound that led to Darren McNally's death "her intention had not been to kill him".
He imposed a sentence of five years in prison, half of which would be spent on licence.
Pyper was released from custody because of the length of time already served.